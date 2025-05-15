In a move to enhance inter-agency synergy and strengthen flood preparedness in the Northeast, the Indian Army’s Spear Corps conducted a comprehensive Joint Flood Relief and Disaster Management Exercise in Daporijo, located in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The large-scale mock drill was carried out in close coordination with multiple agencies, including the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF), and local police authorities. This multi-agency participation ensured a unified response framework in handling disaster scenarios.

The simulation exercise recreated a real-time flood situation where all disaster relief teams, including an Indian Army relief column from Subansiri, were rapidly mobilised to conduct rescue operations. Personnel demonstrated swift evacuation procedures, life-saving first aid, and the establishment of operational relief and medical camps for affected civilians.

One of the key highlights of the event was the live demonstration of modern rescue tools and flood-relief equipment, such as the pneumatic line thrower, offering both utility and awareness to the participants. In addition, hands-on training in basic first aid and casualty handling was imparted to enhance readiness among stakeholders.