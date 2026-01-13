Spearhead Division of Spear Corps steps in after civilian vehicle crashes near residential area in Arunachal

Personnel of the Spearhead Division under the Indian Army’s Spear Corps successfully recovered a civilian vehicle that had plunged nearly 60 metres down a steep slope in Basar district of Arunachal Pradesh, averting what could have been a major tragedy.

The incident involved a civilian Bolero pickup vehicle owned by one Mr Amar, which lost control and tumbled down a treacherous incline before coming to a halt dangerously close to a residential structure. Thanks to the Army’s timely intervention and prompt response, no casualties were reported.

Upon receiving information about the accident, a specialised recovery team comprising one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four Other Ranks (ORs) was immediately mobilised to the site, supported by a heavy-duty recovery vehicle. Despite the challenging terrain, steep gradients and adverse operational conditions, the team executed a carefully planned recovery operation.

Displaying exemplary professionalism and operational readiness, the Army personnel carried out the complex task with precision, ensuring maximum safety while preventing further damage to nearby property and minimising disruption to civilian movement. The severely damaged vehicle was successfully retrieved following sustained and coordinated efforts.

The operation once again underscored the Indian Army’s critical role as a dependable first responder in remote and difficult regions, where swift assistance can mean the difference between life and death.