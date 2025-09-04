Special Executive Magistrate’s Court holds inaugural sitting in Arunachal's Keyi Panyor

The first-ever Court of the Special Executive Magistrate was convened in Keyi Panyor District under the authority of Superintendent of Police–cum–Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Angad Mehta, IPS. The court exercised powers under Section 15 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.



The inaugural sitting focused on the adjudication of a pending local dispute. The proceedings were attended by the Officer-in-Charge of Police Station Yazali, Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs), Gaon Buras representing both complainant and respondent, the investigating officer, and the principal parties involved.



Presiding over the proceedings, SEM Angad Mehta emphasized the administration’s commitment to maintaining

public tranquility, upholding civic order, and ensuring fair, lawful, and timely resolution of disputes.



This landmark step is seen as a major initiative to strengthen community-based justice mechanisms, bringing governance and dispute resolution closer to the grassroots. Officials highlighted that the establishment of the Special Executive Magistrate’s Court reflects the administration’s resolve to deliver accessible, responsive, and people-centric justice.