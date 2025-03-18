Leparada district in Arunachal Pradesh marked a significant step towards universal immunization with the launch of Special Vaccination Campaign 3.0 at Todak Basar District Hospital. The initiative was inaugurated by Nyabi Jini Dirchi, MLA of Basar-Tirbin Assembly Constituency, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The campaign aims to ensure that all children and pregnant women receive essential vaccinations to protect them from preventable diseases. Speaking at the launch, MLA Jini urged parents and caregivers to actively participate in the drive, emphasizing its importance in securing a healthier future.

“As we strive for a healthier future, I urge all parents and caregivers to take advantage of this opportunity to have their children immunized. The campaign will continue until the 23rd of this month, so please make sure to participate,” said Jini.

Acknowledging the efforts of the healthcare community, MLA Jini expressed gratitude to the District Medical Officer (DMO), Senior Medical Officers (SMOs), doctors, nurses, ASHA workers, and medical staff, recognizing their dedication in making the campaign possible. She reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and ensuring a healthier future for children in her district.

The campaign is set to run until March 23, with authorities urging maximum participation to achieve widespread immunization coverage.