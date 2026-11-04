Emphasising the importance of sports in the overall development of students, Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Pasighat Director Dr Sanjeev Singh Moirangmayum on Wednesday, November 4 urged students to actively participate in sporting activities alongside their academic pursuits.

Addressing the annual sports meet of Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan (DPVN) at Talom Rukbo Nagar, Pasighat, as the chief guest, Dr Moirangmayum said sports play an important role in the physical and mental development of students, while helping them develop discipline, leadership qualities and the ability to handle setbacks.

Highlighting examples of successful sportspersons associated with RRU, he referred to judoka Naorem Roshibina, who has won medals at three Asian Games and subsequently became a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Manipur Police Department.

He also cited the achievements of Kabak Yano, a mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh who became the first woman from the Nyishi community and the fifth woman from the state to summit Mount Everest. Another example was Taekwondo athlete Rupa Bayor, who has broken into the top five global rankings and secured the No. 1 position in Asia.

Dr Moirangmayum said these achievements demonstrated how sports could open up professional opportunities and enable students to excel beyond conventional academic careers.

Appreciating the school's initiative in organising the annual sports meet, he said the DPVN campus at 3 Mile, Pasighat, had adequate playground facilities and space to encourage students to participate in different sporting activities.

He also invited interested students to visit the RRU Pasighat campus and make use of its sports science laboratory facilities to assess their physical fitness and muscular development. He said such assessments could help students aspiring to pursue sports professionally understand their physical requirements and work towards improving their performance.

Addressing the gathering, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Siang Vibhag Pracharak Bisheshwar Singh Laishram urged students to maintain discipline and uphold the spirit of sportsmanship.

He said sports were an integral part of education and contributed to both physical and mental development, while also helping students perform better in their academic pursuits.

Earlier, DPVN Principal Vidya Kant Jha, School Management Committee (SMC) President Dr Kaling Dai and Secretary Er Oder Gao welcomed the guests and outlined the schedule of the four-day sporting event.

The annual sports meet, being held from November 4 to 7, features a range of competitions, including 100-metre and 200-metre races, shot put, long jump, high jump, discus throw, kho-kho, football penalty shootouts, arm wrestling, archery, tug of war, volleyball, marathon, table tennis, chess and yoga.