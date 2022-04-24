On Saturday, the Arunachal state government reach out to activist Sol Dodum, who has been protesting at the IG Park tennis court in the town, demanding clean water for Seppa township in East Kameng district. Home Minister Bamang Felix invited Dodum to his office.

After an hour-long discussion, the home minister informed Dodum that the government had assured him that the matters he had expressed would be looked into.

"Sol Dodum arrived with his team. Whatever concerns they had, we reassured them. "Hopefully, we'll be able to come up with a solution before next week," Felix told the media.

"The objective of every protest is to capture the attention of the government." You've already gotten the attention of the government. "I have appealed to them to end their peaceful protest," Felix added.

The government is sending secretary-level personnel to investigate the claims levelled by Dodum against the PHE department and the report presented to the government, according to the home minister. "On the ground, we will take measures in accordance with the fact-finding report," Felix stated.

In response to the allegations of corruption, Minister Felix stated that Chief Minister Pema Khandu's government has already implemented a "zero tolerance" policy.

"Any claims levelled should be proved so that we can launch an investigation." We will not spare anyone if they are proved guilty," Felix added.