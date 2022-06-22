Five karatekas from the Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate Do Association (APAKA) won six medals – two gold, two silver and two bronze in the All India Karate Championship held at Balewadi Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra, from 16-19 June.

Namsai Bagbi (boys’ 14-15 years) won the gold in Kumite in the -63 kg category, and Mishi Dishi (girls’ 14-15 years) won the silver medal in Kumite in the -47 kg category, and Jinke Naji wond the bronze medal in the +54 kg category.

Nani Leriak (U-21 female) won the silver medal in Kumite in the -61 kg category, and Santi Sikom won the gold medal in the -50 kg category. Santi Sikom also bagged a bronze medal in the +18 years Kumite in the -50 kg category.

Dugi Teli and Tatu Boken were the team coach and manager, respectively.

Meanwhile, Namsai Bagbi and Santi Sikom have qualified for the upcoming 8th Commonwealth Karate Championship/Asian Karate Championship and the World Karate Championship.

APAKA president Renshi Yarda Niki and general secretary Shihan John Bagang congratulated the winners and encouraged them to practice harder to achieve more success in the future, according to a release from the APAKA.