‘Statue of Strength’ unveiled at Parashuram Kund by Arunachal Deputy CM Chowna Mein

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday officially unveiled the name of the upcoming Lord Parashuram statue at Parashuram Kund “Statue of Strength” symbolizing the region’s heritage, resilience, and unity.



The initiative, jointly undertaken by the Arunachal Pradesh Government, the Vipra Foundation, and local communities, is progressing toward a grand inauguration scheduled for November or December this year. Deputy CM Mein expressed his desire for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grace the landmark event.



As part of the Riverfront Development Project, the administration is executing comprehensive infrastructure enhancements — from safe bathing facilities and protective embankment works to upgraded public amenities. The goal is to elevate Parashuram Kund from a revered pilgrimage site to a vibrant tourist destination.



Despite recent flood-related damages to the area, authorities have engaged expert designers to reimagine the site for greater safety, accessibility, and visitor experience.



Deputy CM Mein was accompanied by Vipra Foundation National Convenor Susil Ojha, renowned sculptor Naresh Kumar Kumawat, State Council for IT & e-Governance Chairman Nyamar Karbak, Lohit Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dasula Krisikro, Lohit DC Kesang Damo, BJP Namsai District President Ningroo Ong Maio, Wakro ADC, and other dignitaries.



“This ‘Statue of Strength’ will stand as a symbol of spiritual devotion and the enduring cultural values of our people, inspiring visitors from across India,” Mein remarked during the ceremony.