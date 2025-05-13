Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, accompanied by Home Minister Mama Natung and the state’s Council of Ministers, unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at Kaho — the easternmost village of India, located in Anjaw district near the borders of China and Myanmar.

The event was marked by a special cabinet meeting held in the village, underscoring the government's commitment to inclusive governance and national integration in border regions.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including Rupesh Mathur, Joint Secretary of the Vivekananda Kendra Arunachal Pradesh (VKAP) Trust, Hanumantrao, Vice President of Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari, members of the VKV Alumni Association, and local residents.

Vivekananda Kendra, which has been instrumental in shaping educational development in Arunachal Pradesh, continues to work in alignment with Swami Vivekananda’s vision of nation-building through spiritual awakening, character education, and community service.

The installation of the statue at Kaho aims to ignite a spirit of nationalism and service among the youth, echoing the values promoted by the Kendra across its institutions. Leaders present emphasized the relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s ideals in fostering a strong, self-reliant, and spiritually rooted society, especially in remote and sensitive border regions.

In a symbolic celebration of national pride and spiritual legacy, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, accompanied by Home Minister Mama Natung and the state’s Council of Ministers, unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at Kaho — the easternmost village of India, located in Anjaw district near the borders of China and Myanmar.

The event was marked by a special cabinet meeting held in the village, underscoring the government's commitment to inclusive governance and national integration in border regions.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries, including Rupesh Mathur, Joint Secretary of the Vivekananda Kendra Arunachal Pradesh (VKAP) Trust, Hanumantrao, Vice President of Vivekananda Kendra Kanyakumari, members of the VKV Alumni Association, and local residents.

Vivekananda Kendra, which has been instrumental in shaping educational development in Arunachal Pradesh, continues to work in alignment with Swami Vivekananda’s vision of nation-building through spiritual awakening, character education, and community service.

The installation of the statue at Kaho aims to ignite a spirit of nationalism and service among the youth, echoing the values promoted by the Kendra across its institutions. Leaders present emphasized the relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s ideals in fostering a strong, self-reliant, and spiritually rooted society, especially in remote and sensitive border regions.