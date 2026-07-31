Steel bridge over Kumey River launched in Arunachal's Kurung Kumey, connectivity to Huri set to resume

The Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) has successfully launched a steel bridge over the Kumey River at Huri in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district, marking a major step towards restoring connectivity to the remote border village.

Huri, located in the Damin circle near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, had been cut off after a flash flood washed away a 66-metre Bailey hanging bridge on July 13.

The bridge restoration work was carried out under the supervision of BRTF Huri Officer Commanding Sandeep Tiwari, in coordination with the Kurung Kumey district administration.

"The successful launching of the steel structure marks a major milestone in restoring full connectivity to the region. The remaining works are expected to be completed within the next 3 to 4 days, after which the Damin-Huri road will be reopened for the movement of all types of vehicles," Tiwari said.

Kurung Kumey Deputy Commissioner Cheechung Chukhu said the bridge is expected to be completed in all respects by the first week of August.

The earlier bridge was washed away when a sudden surge in the Kumey River, triggered by heavy rainfall in its upper reaches, caused devastating flash floods. The incident disrupted connectivity to Huri village and nearby border outposts, affecting the movement of people as well as essential supplies.

Following the damage, temporary log crossings were constructed to facilitate pedestrian movement and emergency relief operations.

With the launch of the permanent steel structure, authorities expect to restore heavy and all-weather vehicular connectivity along the strategically important border route.

Engineering teams are working on a war footing to complete the remaining approach work and structural finishing within the week, according to officials.