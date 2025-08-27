Stepfather convicted in POCSO case, sentenced to 22 years in Arunachal’s East Kameng

A special POCSO court in Bomdila has convicted and sentenced a man to 22 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape and murder of his 9-year-old stepdaughter in East Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh.

According to police, the case began on November 2, 2024, when the victim’s mother lodged an FIR at Seppa Women Police Station against the accused, Sangachi Sidasow.

The case was registered under Sections 65(2)/103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The investigation was led by Lady Inspector Wiphang Pokna, Officer-in-Charge of WPS Seppa, under the close supervision of SP East Kameng, Kamdam Sikom (APPS).

During the investigation, the accused was arrested. Witness testimonies revealed that Sidasow had assaulted and killed the child, who died a few days later. On November 8, 2024, the victim’s body was exhumed after 16 days of burial, and a post-mortem examination conducted by a board of doctors confirmed the crime.

The case was charge-sheeted on December 20, 2024. On August 20, 2025, within eight months of trial, the Special Judge (POCSO), Bomdila, delivered the verdict, sentencing the accused to 22 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000. In case of default, he will undergo an additional one year of imprisonment.

SP East Kameng Kamdam Sikom commended Investigating Officer Wiphang Pokna for her diligent work and acknowledged the assistance of Special Public Prosecutor Adv. Atum Lamnio, which, he said, ensured speedy justice for the victim’s family.