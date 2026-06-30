Stranded vehicle owners allege looting amid emergency situation in Arunachal's landslide zone

Commercial vehicle owners stranded along the landslide-affected Hoj–Potin road in Arunachal Pradesh have alleged incidents of theft and looting amid the ongoing emergency situation triggered by natural calamities.

According to the affected vehicle owners, unidentified miscreants allegedly removed items and vehicle components from commercial vehicles that had been left stranded due to road blockages and adverse weather conditions.

The owners claimed that several vehicles remained unattended after operators were compelled to leave the area temporarily owing to unsafe conditions and rising water levels in certain stretches. They alleged that taking away goods, accessories, or parts from stranded vehicles amounts to theft and exploitation during a disaster situation.

Expressing concern over the incidents, affected individuals appealed to the public to maintain decency, restraint and humanitarian conduct during the ongoing crisis.

They urged authorities to take necessary measures to safeguard stranded vehicles and prevent further losses.

The affected owners also called for enhanced vigilance and protection in disaster-hit areas to ensure relief efforts are not undermined by unlawful activities.