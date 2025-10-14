Stray bullet injures woman in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang District

A 40-year-old woman was seriously injured after being hit by a stray bullet fired by a minor in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Aalo when the minor, who had allegedly stolen a .22 bore rifle belonging to his employer, was out hunting birds. The bullet accidentally struck Yater Gamlin Potom, leaving her grievously injured.

According to police, the minor, fearing consequences, abandoned the weapon and went into hiding soon after the incident. An FIR has been lodged at Yomcha Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

The minor and his employer — a police sub-inspector serving as the officer-in-charge of Yomcha Police Station — have both been taken into custody for further investigation, officials confirmed.

The victim was initially treated at the Yomcha health centre before being referred to Aalo General Hospital for a CT scan and further medical evaluation. Owing to the severity of her injuries, including damage to internal organs, she was later shifted to Dibrugarh in Assam for advanced treatment.

Police sources said she is currently admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Dibrugarh, where her condition is stated to be stable.