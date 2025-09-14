Student found dead at government school in Arunachal's Papum Pare

A schoolboy was found dead inside the bathroom of Government Secondary School at Mani, under Doimukh constituency in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh, sparking shock and concern in the area.

According to initial reports, the body was found hanging inside the bathroom on the school premises. Police from Doimukh reached the spot soon after being alerted and have begun an investigation into the case.

While prima facie observations point towards suicide, authorities have not ruled out other possibilities. The cause of death will be confirmed after further inquiry and postmortem examination.

Officials said more details will be made available as the investigation progresses.