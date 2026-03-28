Subansiri River journey signals new era of hydropower, tourism: Arunachal CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on March 28 undertook a high-speed river journey along the Subansiri River, covering nearly 45 kilometres from the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project site to the Sibe-Rite confluence.

Describing the event as “history in the making,” Khandu said the journey marked a milestone in the state’s developmental and tourism trajectory. He thanked stakeholders, particularly NHPC, for facilitating the initiative.

“This is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh. Such a journey has never been undertaken before in the state and will be recorded in its history,” he said while addressing a gathering.

Highlighting the broader vision, the Chief Minister said the state government is working in line with the Centre’s “Viksit Bharat” mission to transform Arunachal Pradesh into a developed state by leveraging its natural resources sustainably.

He cited the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project as a key example, noting that despite earlier setbacks, the project has regained momentum. Officials said the project is expected to generate 2,000 MW of power by December 2026, making it the largest hydroelectric project in the country.

Khandu also pointed out that hydropower projects with a combined capacity of nearly 19,000–20,000 MW are currently under development across the state. He appreciated the support of local communities in districts such as Kamle, Lower Siang, and Upper Subansiri for enabling large-scale investments.

Emphasising the region’s tourism potential, he said Arunachal Pradesh’s pristine rivers, forests, and biodiversity offer unique opportunities for eco-tourism and high-end recreational activities. The government plans to conduct a comprehensive survey and prepare a master plan for sustainable tourism development, including eco-friendly infrastructure, water sports, and luxury resorts.

He added that initiatives such as introducing high-speed yachts and improving accessibility could attract tourists, filmmakers, and investors, boosting local employment and revenue.

Khandu stressed that development must be carried out with community participation and environmental sensitivity. “With coordinated efforts, we can transform this region into a major hub for river tourism while ensuring sustainable growth,” he said.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, Hydropower Advisor Ninong Ering, and other senior officials.