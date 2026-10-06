SUMP not a final dam decision yet, PFR must establish facts: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on October 6 said the immediate requirement for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) is to conduct a Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR), stressing that no final decision on construction can be taken before the prescribed technical, legal and public consultation processes are completed.

Addressing an official function in Pasighat, Khandu said the project should not currently be viewed merely as a hydropower project, arguing that its broader consideration was to create a mechanism to address potential water-related risks and provide a controlled system for managing water flows.

“Until and unless we are satisfied, this project cannot go ahead,” Khandu said, underlining the need for informed public participation and cautioning against misinformation.

The chief minister said the PFR would be followed by detailed studies and statutory processes, including Social Impact Assessment (SIA) and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as required under law.

He said technical experts would have to address concerns surrounding the project, while people from affected areas would be given opportunities to raise their objections and participate in consultations.

Khandu said the state government would keep its offices open for delegations and discussions on SUMP, inviting representatives to meet officials, make presentations and seek clarifications.

He also said efforts would be made to disseminate information about the project in the Adi language through social media.

‘19,000 MW hydropower potential under development’

Speaking on Arunachal Pradesh's hydropower potential, Khandu said around 19,000 MW of projects were currently at various stages of development and described the sector as one of the state's biggest opportunities for large-scale investment.

He said Arunachal Pradesh would continue to receive its 12 per cent share of free power, while the Centre had also agreed to facilitate a 26 per cent equity share for the state in hydropower projects.

According to Khandu, the state's equity contribution for the projects under development could be around Rs 15,000 crore, with the Centre agreeing to support the contribution.

He said the 2,000-MW Lower Subansiri project was expected to be fully commissioned next year, which would generate both free-power and equity-related returns for Arunachal Pradesh.

Khandu also recalled that the state's Budget had increased from around Rs 12,500 crore in 2015 to about Rs 40,000 crore currently, and said expanding investments and state-owned resources would further strengthen the economy.

‘SUMP has strategic implications’

Khandu maintained that SUMP was a national project with strategic implications, pointing to Arunachal Pradesh's location along India's international borders.

He referred to potential risks associated with water diversion and sudden water releases from upstream areas, while also stressing the need for long-term measures to address recurring floods in the Siang belt.

The chief minister said these concerns would have to be examined by technical experts during the feasibility and subsequent assessment processes.

He reiterated that the immediate issue before the state was the PFR and not an irreversible decision to construct the dam.

Khandu called upon people to allow the technical process to establish the facts and thereafter participate in the statutory consultations and decision-making process.