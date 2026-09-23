SUMP school exhibition drive reaches 640 students across 4 Arunachal schools

A school exhibition drive on the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) reached around 640 students across four schools in Siang district between September 16 and 21.

The educational outreach programme was organised at Government Higher Secondary School, Rumgong; St Joseph School, Kaying; Government Higher Secondary School, Kaying; and Government Higher Secondary School, Pessing.

The initiative aimed to create awareness among students in villages that could be affected by the proposed project about river management, sustainable hydropower and the SUMP.

The exhibitions sought to explain technical aspects of river management and hydropower through interactive and youth-friendly presentations, with a focus on flood management, clean energy, river conservation and regional development.

Each exhibition featured a guided walkthrough explaining the journey of the Siang River and key aspects of the proposed project. This was followed by question-and-answer sessions during which students interacted with the SUMP team and raised questions about water management, flood control, clean energy and river conservation.

The drive began on September 16 at Government Higher Secondary School, Rumgong, where around 120 students participated.

The exhibition was held at St Joseph School, Kaying, on September 17 and recorded the highest turnout, with approximately 260 students attending.

It returned to Kaying on September 19 at Government Higher Secondary School, where around 80 students took part, before concluding on September 21 at Government Higher Secondary School, Pessing, with approximately 180 students in attendance.

School authorities at all four institutions supported the programme and encouraged students to participate in the interactive sessions and raise questions.

According to the organisers, the outreach was aimed at addressing information gaps and helping students develop a factual understanding of the Siang River, the proposed project and its potential implications for the region.

The organisers said such initiatives would continue as part of efforts to establish transparent communication and long-term engagement with communities in Rumgong, Kaying and Pessing.