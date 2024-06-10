In an exceptional feat of academic excellence, 29 out of 30 students from the Itanagar center of Oil India Limited's Super 30 program have successfully cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, qualifying for admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Taking to 'X', Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu wrote, "Congratulations to all students. Your hard work and dedication have truly paid off. Wishing you all the best for your bright futures!".

29 out of 30 students from the #Itanagar centre of #OilIndiaLtd's Super 30 cleared the #JEE Advanced and qualified for admission into #IIT! Kudos to the institution for their incredible support and guidance.



Congratulations to all students. Your hard work and dedication have… https://t.co/VAMZSN8JIK — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (Modi Ka Parivar) (@PemaKhanduBJP) June 10, 2024

This remarkable achievement underscores the dedication and effectiveness of the Super 30 initiative, designed to provide intensive coaching and support to underprivileged students with high academic potential.