Supreme Court summons Arunachal Chief Secretary, Home Secretary over alleged non-cooperation in CBI probe linked to CM Pema Khandu

The Supreme Court has summoned the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary (Home) over allegations that the state government failed to cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an ongoing probe linked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

A Bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta issued the direction after examining a status report submitted by the CBI, which claimed it was facing difficulties in obtaining crucial government records and documents despite earlier directions from the apex court.

Taking serious note of the agency's submissions, the court observed that there appeared to be a lack of cooperation from the state authorities and directed both senior officials to appear in person on August 24 to explain the alleged non-compliance.

The case arises from a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Save Mon Region Federation, which sought an independent investigation into allegations that government contracts worth several hundred crore rupees were awarded to firms allegedly linked to Chief Minister Pema Khandu's family members and close associates.

The petition alleges irregularities, conflict of interest and possible violations of anti-corruption norms in the award of public works contracts.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry into government contracts and work orders issued between January 1, 2015, and December 31, 2025. The court had also instructed the Arunachal Pradesh government to extend full cooperation to the investigating agency, appoint a nodal officer for coordination, and preserve and provide all relevant official records.

According to the latest status report, the CBI has alleged that it has not received the required level of cooperation from the state government, prompting the Supreme Court to seek an explanation from the state's top bureaucrats.