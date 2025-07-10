Suspected drug peddler arrested in Arunachal's Naharlagun, narcotics seized under NDPS Act

Arunachal police successfully apprehended a suspected drug peddler and seized a significant quantity of contraband under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Acting on a credible intelligence input about the presence of a drug dealer in the Borum area, a swift and targeted operation was launched by a police team from Papu Hills Police Station, led by Inspector Torun Mai (OC) and supported by SI Gyati Lento, ASI Kipa Takia, and Constable P. Saikia, under the supervision of Shri Rishi Longdo, SDPO Naharlagun.

The operation led officers to Bagetinali, Nirjuli, where they successfully intercepted and apprehended Mohammad Lal Mia (35), son of Md. Hussain Ali, a resident of Dikumukhiya, North Lakhimpur (Assam). Upon a personal search, the team recovered 08 vials of suspected narcotic substances from the accused’s right pocket, weighing approximately 15.28 grams.

Following the recovery, a case was registered under Papu Hills Police Station Case No. 72/2025, U/S 21(a)/27/27(A) of the NDPS Act, and the accused was formally arrested after completing all legal procedures.