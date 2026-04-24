Suspected IED attack reported in Changlang; empty cartridges recovered, FIR filed

A suspected improvised explosive device (IED) attack and alleged gunfire targeting Nuravi Group chairperson Ravi Ranjan Chaubey has been reported from Changlang district, though officials are yet to formally confirm the exact nature of the incident.

According to initial inputs, the incident allegedly took place on the Jinny Road stretch between Kharsang and Jairampur on the night of April 23. Sources claimed that an IED may have been used and that gunshots were also fired during the incident.

In a significant development on Friday, empty cartridges were reportedly recovered from the alleged attack site. Authorities have collected the materials as part of preliminary evidence, raising the seriousness of the case.

Officials of the Nuravi Group have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Kharsang Police Station seeking an investigation into the matter.

However, district authorities and security agencies have not yet issued an official statement confirming the incident, nor have they disclosed the condition or whereabouts of Ravi Ranjan Chaubey.

Meanwhile, a threatening message purportedly linked to the episode has surfaced, allegedly warning Chaubey to leave the area and cease mining operations. The message also threatened future attacks if certain unspecified demands were not met and was signed in the name of NSCN (KYA), though the authenticity of the claim remains unverified.

Security agencies are expected to investigate both the reported attack and the origin of the threatening message. Further details are awaited as verification and inquiry continue.