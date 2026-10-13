Suspected NSCN(K) overground worker held in joint operation in Arunachal's Bordumsa

An alleged over ground worker (OGW) linked to the banned insurgent outfit NSCN(K) was apprehended during a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police in Bordumsa in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on October 12.

The over ground worker is suspected of collecting and transferring extortion money for members of the insurgent outfit and providing logistical support to its cadres, according to preliminary interrogation findings.

The operation was conducted by the 20 Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police in the Magantong area of Bordumsa following intelligence inputs about the movement and activities of individuals suspected of being associated with the NSCN(K).



The apprehended individual has been identified as Wangphan Hakhun, son of Phangwang Hakhun, a resident of Rajangar-II village under Bordumsa Police Station in Changlang district.



During preliminary interrogation, Hakhun reportedly disclosed that he was involved in collecting extortion money on behalf of SS Captain David Lowang, identified as the outfit’s revenue in-charge for Changlang district, and SS Captain Phuaney Hakhun.

He also allegedly revealed his role in transferring the collected money and arranging logistical support for NSCN cadres.

Following his apprehension, Hakhun was handed over to Bordumsa Police Station for further legal action and investigation.