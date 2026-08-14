Suspected ULFA(I), NSCN-KYA cadres attack Assam Rifles camp in Arunachal

An Assam Rifles camp at Longvi under Nampong Police Station in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district came under attack early Friday, August 14, officials said.

The attack took place at around 3:15 am, when suspected cadres of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) and NSCN (K-YA) allegedly opened fire at the camp.

Assam Rifles personnel retaliated immediately, following which the attackers fled into a nearby jungle, sources said.

No casualties have been reported so far.

A search operation is underway in the area to track down the suspected militants, officials said. Security forces have intensified surveillance in and around the camp following the incident.

This is a developing story.