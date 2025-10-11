Sustaining silk dreams: Workshop in Arunachal's Pasighat charts new path for tribal livelihoods

In a concerted effort to bolster tribal livelihoods through sustainable sericulture, the Central Muga Eri Research and Training Institute (CMER&TI), Lahdoigarh, Jorhat, under the Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, organized a one-day workshop on “Strengthening Tribal Livelihoods through Sustainable Muga and Ericulture in Arunachal Pradesh.” The event was held at the Department of Sericulture Farm, Sille, East Siang district, in collaboration with the Department of Sericulture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The workshop sought to promote sustainable sericulture practices, disseminate the latest technological innovations, and encourage greater tribal participation in Muga and Ericulture—two vital components of the region’s traditional and economic fabric. It also emphasized women’s empowerment and rural income enhancement through silk-based entrepreneurship.

Prominent Dignitaries and Inaugural Ceremony

The inaugural session began with the Lighting of the Lamp followed by the opening of an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge Muga and Eri silk technologies and value-added silk products.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Shri Ninong Ering, Hon’ble MLA, Pasighat West; Special Guests Smt. Yanung Jamoh Lego, Herbal Medicine Expert and Padma Shri Awardee; Smt. Barnali Sur, Director, Department of Sericulture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh; and Shri Nagesh S, Assistant Secretary, Central Silk Board, Guwahati. The session was chaired by Dr. Kartik Neog, Director, CMER&TI, Lahdoigarh.

Delivering the welcome address, Dr. Diganta Mech, Scientist-D, CMER&TI, underscored the significance of sericulture as a sustainable livelihood avenue for tribal households.

In his keynote address, Shri Ninong Ering urged greater institutional support to ensure the long-term growth of the sericulture sector. He highlighted the potential of Muga and Eri silk in creating rural employment and promoting ecological balance, assuring continued governmental support for the initiative.

Dr. Kartik Neog outlined CMER&TI’s vision for the region, emphasizing collaborative research, field-based training, and technological dissemination. He announced plans to strengthen activities at the Regional Extension Centre in Sille, to which Smt. Barnali Sur assured full cooperation from the state government.

Knowledge Dissemination through Publications

During the inaugural session, three informative leaflets authored by CMER&TI scientists were released by the dignitaries:

“Indigenous Technical Knowledge (ITK) for Sustainable Development of Muga Culture” by Dr. D. Mech and Dr. Vijay N.

“Cocoon to Yarn – Eri Silk Post-Cocoon Guide” by Sh. Nishant Singhal, Sh. Roshan Lal Meena, and Dr. Vijay N.

“Muga Cocoon to Yarn – Step by Step Process” by Sh. Roshan Lal Meena, Sh. Nishant Singhal, and Dr. Vijay N.

Recognizing Grassroots Excellence

In recognition of their significant contributions to sericulture, four progressive farmers from different districts of Arunachal Pradesh were felicitated:

Eri Sector:

Ms. Nunu Taluk (Tekang Village, East Siang)

Mr. Obi Jomang (Remi Village, East Siang)

Muga Sector:

Mr. Takir Taloh (Ledum Village, East Siang)

Mr. India Moyong (Lingka Village, East Siang)

The awardees shared insights into field challenges such as seed availability and infrastructure limitations while expressing gratitude for the technical guidance provided by CMER&TI and the Department of Sericulture.

Technical and Interactive Sessions

The post-lunch session delved into the scientific and practical aspects of Muga and Eri culture, featuring technical presentations by:

Dr. D. Mech and Sh. Pulak Rabha on “Advances in Muga Culture and Field Management”

Sh. Nishant Singhal and Sh. Roshan L. Meena on “Post-Cocoon Technologies and Value Addition in Vanya Sericulture”

The session culminated in an open interaction where farmers and experts exchanged practical insights to enhance productivity, product quality, and income levels.

A Collective Resolve for the Future

The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Vijay N., Scientist-D, CMER&TI, who acknowledged the contributions of dignitaries, scientists, farmers, and media representatives.

Participants collectively resolved to strengthen the sericulture ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh through scientific interventions, capacity building, and sustained collaboration among research institutions, government bodies, and farmers. Calls were also made to conduct similar workshops across other promising sericulture clusters in the state to ensure inclusive development.