Swedish honour for PM Modi reflects India’s rising global stature: Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday, May 19, said the international honour conferred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects India’s growing global stature and the Prime Minister’s leadership on the world stage.

In a post on X, Khandu described the recognition as a proud moment for every Indian after Modi was conferred Sweden’s highest honour for a Head of Government.

“Proud moment for every Indian as Hon Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji is conferred the Royal Order of the Polar Star, Commander Grand Cross by Sweden,” Khandu said.

The chief minister said the recognition marked another milestone in India’s expanding diplomatic influence under Modi’s leadership.

“The 31st international honour bestowed upon him stands as a testament to India’s growing global stature and PM Modi’s exceptional leadership and statesmanship on the world stage,” he added.

According to reports, King Harald V of Norway on Monday conferred upon Modi the “Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit” for his contribution towards strengthening India-Norway relations and his leadership.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also congratulated the Prime Minister on receiving another international recognition.

Mein said the honour reflected Modi’s visionary leadership and India’s increasing prominence in global affairs. He added that the recognition would further strengthen diplomatic ties and strategic partnership between India and Norway.

“This recognition will further deepen the enduring friendship and strategic partnership between India and Norway,” Mein said.