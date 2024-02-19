Preparations for the smooth celebration of Arunachal's 38th Statehood Day at Indira Gandhi Park are currently underway. The cultural, literary, drama and other activities will be held on February 19 evening to mark the day at the DK convention centre. Top artists of the state including Taba Chake, Chorun Mugli and others will perform. The culture programme including the fashion show and other activities will also performed by the artists on Feb 20th evening after the completion of the formal programme of the statehood day celebration.

Unlike previous years this year this year also the main function and celebration will be held at IG Park and all the necessary arrangements are being taken place. The advance security meeting has been done and the traffic management and law and order issues are being taken care of by the huge contingent of police force, traffic police and ITW and several top police officers have been assigned their duty from the PHQ. He said.

People carrying out duty and artists are being given passes and those without passes will not be allowed to enter through the VVIP entry gate. Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Police department, security is being made for the convenience of the visitors and guests and it is the responsibility of the denizens to abide by the traffic advisory issued by Capital traffic police and Itanagar Police. Said DC Capital.

"Our state has been witnessing the visit of VVIP during the statehood celebration, during the 37th Statehood day celebration the President of India was our guest and in the 38th Statehood day celebration on Feb 20 the Vice President of India is our guest. Therefore the state government is doing all the preparation and the capital district administration is supervising and monitoring the works. We have several rounds of meeting with all the officers of line department including high-level meeting with Chief Secretary, DGP and others on the issue on Friday evening and updated on the issue", he said.

The main function will be held at IG Park in which the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar, Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju, Governor Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, cabinet ministers, MLAs, leaders of various political party, social and public leaders, students and general public are expecting to attend the witness the statehood day celebration. necessary seating arrangements have been made for all and as of now 10000 seating arrangements have been made and others also can witness. He said.

Dos and don’ts have been issued for the general public and the general public who are willing to attend the programme at IG Park are requested to adhere to the advisory of the police and traffic police for seating and parking of vehicles. Vehicles with passes for the general public and officers, CBO, and GBs are requested to follow the D Sector route while the pedestrians can go through the C Sector gate. It is requested that no any objectionable items including any types of weapons be allowed to carry. Please be seated before 1.30 PM. He said.