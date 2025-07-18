Taba Tedir re-elected as president of Kho-Kho association of Arunachal

Former Education and DIA Minister Taba Tedir has been unanimously re-elected as the President of the Kho-Kho Association of Arunachal Pradesh (KKAAP) during the association’s 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at a city hotel in Itanagar.

The election process, conducted in the presence of observers from the Sports Association of Arunachal Pradesh (SAA), the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA), and the Kho-Kho Federation of India (KKFI), reaffirmed Tedir’s leadership role. Legal experts and a designated Returning Officer oversaw the democratic proceedings, ensuring transparency and procedural integrity.

KKFI Vice President and Northeast Incharge M. Madhusudon Singh, who was deputed by the federation to attend the event, lauded the progress of Kho-Kho in the state. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been giving emphasis to indigenous games like Kho-Kho, Yoga, and Kabaddi. Arunachal Pradesh has shown significant growth in promoting Kho-Kho, and it now ranks third among northeastern states,” Singh said. He also highlighted the Centre’s increasing support for traditional sports and expressed optimism about Kho-Kho’s inclusion in the 2036 Olympic Games.



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Singh congratulated Tedir and appreciated the Pema Khandu-led state government for directing the Education Department to introduce Kho-Kho in all schools. “It’s a golden opportunity for Arunachali youths to gain recognition through indigenous sports,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, Tedir expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him once again and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the sport. “As one of the founding members of Kho-Kho in the state, I have always believed in promoting indigenous games. During my tenure as Education Minister, we introduced Kho-Kho across all schools, which continues to this day,” he said.

Tedir called for collective efforts from society, stakeholders, and the sporting community to develop strong state-level teams capable of competing at zonal, national, and international platforms.

The AGM also deliberated on key issues such as funding, promotion strategies, and district-level coordination to strengthen Kho-Kho in Arunachal Pradesh. The event was attended by district presidents, secretaries, and executive members. Notable speakers included KKAAP general secretary Puto Bui, former secretary Tatar Mosi, and former treasurer Maruk Talar.

With the re-election of Tedir and renewed commitment from the association, the Kho-Kho movement in Arunachal Pradesh appears poised for greater expansion and excellence.