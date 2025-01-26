Taba Yajo, an Anganwadi worker under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project in the remote Parsi Parlo town of Kurung Kumey district, has been awarded the title of Best Anganwadi Worker for her outstanding contributions to community welfare.

Under the leadership of the Deputy Director of ICDS and CDPO in charge of Parsi Parlo, Yajo's consistent efforts in improving child health, maternal care, and community development were celebrated at the district level. Her selection also earned her a nomination by the Women and Child Development Department to attend the 76th Republic Day Parade in New Delhi as a special guest.

Despite the challenges of working near the Indo-China border, Yajo has excelled in her duties. Her accomplishments include:

Beneficiary Enrollment: She effectively enrolled children aged 0-6 years and adolescent girls aged 11-18 through the Poshan Tracker mobile application.

Child Health Monitoring: She conducts regular growth monitoring and ensures the overall well-being of children attending her Anganwadi center.

Maternal Health Visits: She frequently conducts home visits to monitor pregnant and lactating mothers under her care.

Operational Excellence: Yajo ensures her Anganwadi centers operate 21 days each month, providing consistent support to her community.



Appointed just a year ago, Yajo's work reflects the positive impact of the district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, an IAS officer renowned for her Digi Shiksha initiative, which has introduced smart classrooms to remote government schools.

This recognition not only highlights Yajo's contributions but also underscores the importance of grassroots-level workers in advancing health and education in India's remotest areas.