Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a spectacle of vibrant colors and cultural fervor as the Tagin community celebrated the Golden Jubilee of the Si Donyi festival at Si Donyi grounds in Naharlagun and Daporijo. Si Donyi, the major festival of the Tagin tribe, is an annual celebration that holds deep religious significance for the community.

In Naharlagun, the festivities included mega dance performances, cultural competitions, ponung, and local war dances, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Tagin tribe. The festival was graced by the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Education & Indigenous Affairs Minister Er Taba Tedir, who attended as the Chief Guest and Guest of Honor, respectively.

Si Donyi, celebrated in the month of January every year, symbolizes the veneration of the Earth (Si) and the Sun (Donyi). The festival is a collective effort of the Tagin tribes, with local youths working for around a month to prepare for the grand celebration. The Golden Jubilee celebration of Si Donyi marked not only the prosperity and happiness of the Tagin community but also welcomed the new year with traditional fervor.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Deputy CM Chowna Mein emphasized the festival's broader significance, stating that Si Donyi is an agricultural festival celebrated to worship indigenous gods for the welfare of all humanity. He urged parents to pass on their traditions and values to their children, emphasizing the importance of preserving cultural roots.

Education Minister Er Taba Tedir echoed these sentiments, urging youths to wear traditional clothing occasionally and not forget their heritage. Tedir emphasized the need to safeguard cultural traditions, stating that culture is the identity of a community.

Daporijo, the headquarters of Upper Subansiri district, witnessed a separate celebration attended by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Khandu expressed gratitude for the vibrant celebration and assured the preservation of Tagin culture and identity.

Khandu highlighted ongoing developmental projects, including the completion of the Trans Arunachal Highway connecting the district to the rest of the state. He also revealed plans for an airport near Dumporijo and emphasized the district's potential to attract tourists with its natural beauty and rich culture.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the Si Donyi Festival Ground and encouraged the elders to design the complex to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the Tagin community. He announced the signing of an MoU with NHPC for harnessing hydropower potential and appreciated local representatives for their work on township roads.