Global scholars engage with Arunachal DyCM on preserving Tai Khamti heritage and ancient manuscripts

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on December 22, interacted with an international delegation of scholars and Tai Khamti elders at Chongkham in Namsai district, with discussions centred on preserving the Tai Khamti community’s language, cultural heritage and ancient manuscripts.

The interaction, held at the Centre for Tai Khamti Language and Folk Culture in Chongkham, highlighted the urgent need for documentation, research and digitisation to safeguard indigenous knowledge systems in Arunachal Pradesh.

International scholars included Dr Yashwant Pathak, Professor at the University of South Florida, Devesh Pandit, ICCS USA board member and executive director of the Research Institute of World's Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) Vijay Swami, along with Tai Khamti elders and executive members of Pali Vidyapeeth at Chongkham were also present.

“The discussions focused on the cultural heritage, language and ancient manuscripts of the Tai Khamti community, highlighting their rich literary and oral traditions and the central role of language in preserving identity and indigenous knowledge,” Mein said in a post on X after the meeting.

He added that the exchange of views underscored the importance of systematic documentation, research and digitisation to protect these “invaluable cultural assets,” noting that such initiatives would also help strengthen civilisational linkages with neighbouring regions for future generations.

Calling it a “pleasure” to welcome scholars and researchers on indigenous cultures from the United States, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Bhutan and Sri Lanka, Mein said the engagement marked a significant step towards promoting global academic collaboration around Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous heritage.

The visiting delegation was led by RIWATCH Executive Director Vijay Swami. Mein observed that the participation of international researchers reflects growing global interest in Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous knowledge systems and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to preserving and promoting the diverse cultural traditions of its indigenous communities.