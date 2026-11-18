International music stars Taio Cruz, Shaggy and B.o.B will join Indian performers Badshah, Armaan Malik, Vishal Mishra and Shalmali Kholgade as headliners of the seventh edition of Euphony Voyage, scheduled to take place in Itanagar from December 18 to 20.

The three-day festival will bring together international, national and regional artistes, including Rito Riba, Hansika Pareek, Txama, Walter Wahlang, and David Angu & The Tribe.

The upcoming edition is being organised in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government's Department of Tourism, with a focus on promoting the state as a destination for large-scale music and cultural events.

Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona said concert tourism has become an important contributor to local economies, generating business for hotels, airlines, restaurants and markets while drawing attention to host destinations.

He said Arunachal Pradesh's landscapes, cultural diversity and hospitality made it well-suited to hosting such events. The partnership, he added, would help showcase the state's cultural identity and encourage more people to visit the region.

Festival director Nikhil Chinapa said Euphony Voyage had evolved into a platform connecting music, culture and communities while introducing audiences to Arunachal Pradesh.

The seventh edition would build on that journey with an expanded three-day programme featuring artistes from different parts of the world and India, he said.

Badshah, who is among this year's headliners, said he was looking forward to performing in Itanagar and experiencing the energy of audiences in Arunachal Pradesh.

Apart from the music performances, the festival will feature three stages, food and beverage stalls, a flea market, arcade games, workshops and dedicated social spaces.

Euphony Voyage, now in its seventh edition, aims to strengthen the Northeast's presence on India's live entertainment circuit. The festival will conclude on December 20.