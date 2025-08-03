Arunachal journalist Takam Sonia wins Samaj Bandhu Award for excellence in media

Veteran Arunachal Pradesh journalist and media leader Takam Sonia has been honoured with the prestigious Samaj Bandhu Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to journalism and mass media.

The award was presented during the observance of Matri Diwas 2025, organised by M/s Prantik Care the Earth in Veerbhoomi district, West Bengal.

Currently serving as President of the Arunachal Press Media Welfare Society and Editor of Arun Bhoomi, Sonia was lauded for his unwavering commitment to factual, grassroots journalism and his efforts to bring regional issues to the national spotlight. His work through Arunbhoomi News Channel has been widely acknowledged for fostering public awareness, civic engagement, and media integrity in Arunachal Pradesh.

Organisers cited Sonia’s role in exemplifying visionary leadership, journalistic integrity, and an unyielding commitment to the values of truth and transparency.. The award recognises individuals who have made meaningful and sustained contributions to the media landscape through ethical reporting and social responsibility.

The Arunachal Press Media Welfare Society congratulated its president on the honour, describing the moment as a proud milestone for the state’s media fraternity. “As the Society’s President, he has exemplified visionary leadership, journalistic integrity, and an unyielding commitment to the values of truth and transparency," they said.