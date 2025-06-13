The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has appointed Tatar Kipa as the Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Bamboo Resource Development Agency (APBRDA).

This decision was officially communicated by the Department of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, with the appointment taking effect immediately.

This appointment marks a new chapter for the APBRDA, which plays a crucial role in managing bamboo resources across the state. Bamboo is a key resource in Arunachal Pradesh, known for its versatility and economic benefits. The agency is responsible for promoting the sustainable management and development of bamboo resources. Its initiatives aim to boost local economies by creating jobs and supporting industries that rely on bamboo as a raw material.

The Department has expressed confidence in Tatar Kipa's ability to lead the APBRDA effectively. This leadership change aims to bring fresh perspectives to the agency's efforts in resource management, reflecting the state's commitment to environmental sustainability. Under Kipa's leadership, the agency is expected to enhance its strategies and implement innovative solutions to tackle challenges in resource management.

Tatar Kipa's leadership is expected to enhance the agency's ongoing projects and initiatives, focusing on sustainable resource use and economic development. The APBRDA's work is integral to the state's environmental strategies, particularly in the context of climate change. By fostering sustainable practices, the agency contributes to the preservation of biodiversity and the reduction of carbon footprints.



Meanwhile, senior BJP Leader of Arunachal Techi Necha has been appointed as Vice-Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Bamboo Resource Development Agency (APBRDA)

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has appointed Techi Necha as the Vice-Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Bamboo Resource Development Agency (APBRDA) with immediate effect. As per the state guidelines, Shri Necha will receive an honorarium of ₹40,000 per month along with allowances for travel, accommodation, and communication. He will also be provided with personal staff, vehicle allowances, and other entitlements as specified under the guidelines for Vice-Chairmen of various state boards and agencies.

The immediate effect of this appointment underscores the state's urgency in advancing its natural resource management strategies. As the new chairman, Kipa is anticipated to provide strategic direction to optimise the state's bamboo resources, aligning with broader environmental objectives. His role will be pivotal in ensuring that the agency meets its targets and fulfils its mission effectively.

The leadership transition is seen as a step towards strengthening the agency's capacity to meet its goals. With this appointment, the APBRDA is poised to continue its vital role in promoting the sustainable use of bamboo, contributing to the state's economic and ecological initiatives. The agency's efforts are crucial in balancing development with conservation, ensuring a sustainable future for Arunachal Pradesh.