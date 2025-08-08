Tawang celebrates preliminary National Space Day, honours Chandrayaan-3's historic feat

In a spirited tribute to India's space achievements, the preliminary National Space Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Kalawangpo Hall in Tawang, commemorating the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander on the lunar south pole on August 17, 2023.

Namgyal Angmo, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, graced the event as the Chief Guest. In her address, she urged students to develop a scientific mindset and take inspiration from India’s growing presence in space exploration. She encouraged them to aspire to become scientists and emphasised that the day’s significance should resonate beyond the celebration.

The event featured Dr. Jayasimha, Project Director of Chandrayaan-5, ISRO Bengaluru, as the Guest of Honour. He delivered an insightful lecture on ISRO’s milestones, supported by an engaging audio-visual presentation. Dr. Jonali Goswami from NESAC also addressed the gathering, focusing on capacity building and outreach in space science.



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A quiz competition on space science was held with participation from GHSS Tawang, GSS Town, GSS Bomba, and Manjushree School. GSS Town secured first place, followed by GSS Bomba as runner-up.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Department of Science & Technology, school principals, teachers, and a large number of students, all contributing to an atmosphere of inspiration and learning.

Trophies and certificates were distributed to the winners and participants, with the Chief Guest presenting the honours. The final celebration of National Space Day will be held in New Delhi, marking the conclusion of nationwide events celebrating India’s space milestones.