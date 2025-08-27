Tawang holds Aadhaar monitoring committee meeting

The 4th cycle District Level Aadhaar Monitoring Committee (DLAMC) meeting was held today at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Tawang, under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner and In-charge Deputy Commissioner, Tenzin Jambey.

In his address, Jambey highlighted challenges in Aadhaar enrollment and grievance redressal, stressing the need to improve accessibility, particularly in far-flung areas. Tenzin Phuntso, In-charge ADES Tawang, flagged the shortage of enrollment kits and operators, noting that residents in sub-divisions are compelled to travel to the district headquarters for services.

Ananga Pathak, Assistant Manager, UIDAI Regional Office Guwahati, delivered a detailed presentation on the status of Aadhaar services, operational processes, and best practices to address current bottlenecks.

AC Tsering Chedon and DySP Tawang Tasso Kato also raised issues regarding Aadhaar seeding, while CO Jemithang Deewan Mara sought deployment of operators in Lungla and Jemithang through the CSC scheme, assuring logistical support from the administration.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the DDSE, CDPOs, ADES staff, and Aadhaar operators. Concluding the session, Phuntso thanked participants for their constructive suggestions, reaffirming the administration’s resolve to make Aadhaar services more efficient and citizen-friendly, reaching even the remotest corners of Tawang.