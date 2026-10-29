Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh will host the 14th edition of the International Tourism Mart (ITM) from October 29 to 31, bringing together more than 200 domestic and international tourism stakeholders to explore business opportunities and promote the region as a tourism destination.

The three-day event, organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government and other North Eastern states, is expected to draw 43 international buyers from 22 countries, alongside domestic buyers, tour operators and tourism service providers from the eight North Eastern states.

The mart returns to Tawang after 13 years. The town last hosted the event's second edition in 2013, while the previous edition was held in Gangtok, Sikkim, in November 2025.

The inaugural programme on October 29 is scheduled to be attended by Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi, and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The programme will include the inauguration of the North East Bazaar and cultural performances.

The event will feature tourism presentations from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura, highlighting their destinations, cultural attractions, adventure tourism offerings and potential joint tourism circuits.

Business-to-business (B2B) sessions scheduled for October 30 will connect domestic and international buyers with tourism businesses from the region. The meetings are intended to help local operators build partnerships, develop tourism products and expand their access to markets.

Discussions during the mart will focus on developing the North East's live events and concert economy, with a session led by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Another session, led by the Ministry of Home Affairs, will examine ways to facilitate tourist access to protected and restricted areas in the region.

Royal Enfield will present a session titled Beyond Destinations: Creating Immersive Journeys in North East India, focusing on opportunities to develop experience-based tourism.

The North East Bazaar will showcase traditional handicrafts, textiles, arts and other cultural products from the region. Delegates will also be introduced to the culinary traditions of the eight states through regional food offerings and cultural programmes.

Technical visits have been planned to tourist attractions in and around Tawang, including Tawang Monastery, Jaswant Garh War Memorial, Jang Waterfall, Tawang War Memorial, Urgelling Gompa, Buddha Park, Pankang Teng Tso Lake and Shernup Village. The visits will highlight the area's religious heritage, natural landscapes and rural tourism potential.

Familiarisation tours for international delegates are scheduled to begin from Guwahati on November 1.

A regional meeting of tourism ministers from the North Eastern states will also be held on October 30, chaired by Shekhawat. The meeting will focus on tourism development and cooperation among the states.