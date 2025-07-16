Tawang gears up for International Marathon 2025 with key coordination meeting

A joint coordination meeting was held at the Conference Hall of the Tawang Indian Army Brigade, on July 16, marking a significant step towards the successful execution of the much-anticipated Tawang International Marathon 2025.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including the District Administration led by Deputy Commissioner, Namgyal Angmo, IAS, and the Indian Army’s Tawang Brigade led by Brigadier Bhupal Singh, SM, along with the organizing partner Cyruns, who joined the session virtually.

With the majestic mountains of Tawang set to serve as the backdrop for the grand event on October 24, the meeting aimed at ensuring a meticulously planned and well-coordinated marathon experience for all participants and spectators.

The session commenced with a detailed PowerPoint presentation by brigade officers, reflecting on the preparations and execution of the previous edition of the marathon. The presentation emphasized the vital roles played by the District Administration, Indian Army, Cyruns, and other supporting organizations.

Representatives from Cyruns provided virtual updates on the ongoing groundwork, including the rollout of promo runs across various cities in India to build momentum and excitement ahead of the main event.

Key highlights of the meeting included a collective decision to intensify public outreach and promotional activities across digital and traditional platforms. In a strong push for environmental responsibility, the organizing team also resolved that no pet water bottles would be used for participants this year, and the usage of single-use plastic in publicity material would be significantly reduced.

Commenting on the outcome of the meeting, DC Namgyal Angmo stated, “Tawang International Marathon is not just a sporting event but a celebration of our unique culture and natural beauty. With greater coordination and sustainable practices, we are committed to making this year's marathon even more impactful.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Army officials said that they are feeling proud to support the initiative. “With the civil administration and partners, we aim to deliver an inspiring and secure event together that reflects the spirit and hospitality of Tawang”, added Brigadier Bhupal Singh from the army.

The session concluded with a consensus to reconvene for follow-up discussions, ensuring that all developments progress on track in the weeks ahead.