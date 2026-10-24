More than 4,000 runners, including elite athletes from India and abroad, participated in the fourth edition of the Oil India Tawang Marathon 2026 in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, as the high-altitude sporting event sought to promote endurance sports and tourism in the Northeast.

Held at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium in Tawang, the marathon brought together professional runners, defence personnel, local fitness enthusiasts and amateur athletes. Participants from Kenya, Ethiopia and Nepal also took part in the event, highlighting its international reach.

Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, Lumla MLA Tsering Lhamu, Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering and actor Amit Sial were among those present at the event. The marathon was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh government in association with the Indian Army, with Oil India Limited as the title sponsor.

The fourth edition featured four race categories — the full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21.0975 km), 10-km run and 5-km run — catering to both competitive athletes and recreational runners. The route, located at an altitude of approximately 10,000 feet above sea level, posed an additional physical challenge for participants.

The event is part of efforts to position Arunachal Pradesh as a destination for adventure sports and outdoor tourism. Tawang, known for its Himalayan landscape, Monpa cultural heritage and historic Tawang Monastery, has the potential to attract visitors through sporting events that combine physical challenges with opportunities to explore the region.

The participation of civilians alongside defence personnel also underscored the role of sporting events in bringing together the armed forces and local communities in Arunachal Pradesh, a strategically important state bordering China.

Organisers made arrangements for medical assistance, hydration and other support services, given the physical demands of running at high altitude. Acclimatisation and adequate preparation remain important considerations for athletes competing in such conditions, where reduced oxygen availability can increase the strain on the body.

Beyond the race, the marathon is expected to provide a boost to local tourism-related businesses, including hotels, homestays, transport operators and other service providers. The arrival of runners, their families and visitors can also create opportunities for local communities to showcase the region's cultural traditions and hospitality.

With international participation and multiple race categories, the Tawang Marathon has become a platform for promoting endurance sports in India's eastern Himalayan region. Its continued organisation could further strengthen Arunachal Pradesh's visibility on the country's adventure tourism circuit while drawing attention to the wider tourism potential of Northeast India.