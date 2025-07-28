Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering appointed as Deputy Legislature Leader in Arunachal Assembly

The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) has appointed Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering as the Deputy Legislature Leader in the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Tsering, a first-time MLA, is among the four legislators who recently switched allegiance from the National People's Party (NPP) to the PPA.

The appointments were finalized during a legislature party meeting held on Sunday, chaired by PPA President and Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek. As part of the party’s internal restructuring, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng was chosen as the Legislature Party Leader, while Liromoba MLA Pesi Jilen was appointed the Chief Whip.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek emphasized that these leadership appointments are part of a strategic initiative to reinvigorate the party structure and expand grassroots presence across Arunachal Pradesh. “We had extensive discussions on filling key organizational vacancies and strengthening our political base throughout the state,” he said.

The PPA’s legislative strength has now increased to six members following the induction of the four NPP defectors — Namgey Tsering, Pesi Jilen, Tapi Darang, and Oni Panyang. Vivek and Tayeng, who were elected on PPA tickets in the 2024 Assembly elections, continue to be core pillars of the party.