Sparing not a second to slam the Chinese government, a monk of Tawang Monastery, Arunachal Pradesh stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not spare anyone and that they support the Indian army.

Piqued over the Chinese army with their continued aggression along the Line of Actual Control, the monks of Tawang Monastery have warned the Chinese government to stay away from such activities and that they support the Indian Army wholeheartedly.

“Chinese govt always goes after other countries’ territories and it’s totally wrong. They also eye Indian land. If they want peace in the world, then they shouldn’t do this”, said Lama Yeshi Khawo, monk of Tawang Monastery.

The monk further added, “We have full trust in Indian govt & the Indian Army, who will keep Tawang secure. During 1962 war, the monks of this monastery helped Indian Army. Chinese govt claims that Tawang is also part of Ti8bet, but Tawang is an integral part of India”.

Speaking on the same lines, Buddhist spiritual leader His Holiness The Dalai Lama, issued his first response on the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on December 9. Notably, the clash left a few people on both sides with minor injuries, and the PLA was forced to retreat when Indian troops sent reinforcements within 30 minutes of the attack.

The spiritual leader stated that India is the best location and he has always favored it. He stated that global conditions are improving and China is becoming more adaptable, but he will not return. India is my permanent residence,” the Dalai Lama continued. This comes just two days after the democratically elected President of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Sikyong Penpa Tsering, discussed the position taken by His Holiness the Dalai Lama regarding the impasse.

“Things are improving in Europe, Africa and also in Asia. China is becoming more flexible but there is no point in returning to China. I prefer India, it is the best place. Kangra was Pandit Nehru’s choice. If you ask me about my choice, this place is my permanent residence. It is very right”, said Dalai Lama.

Also read : No point returning to China, India is the best place: Dalai Lama over Tawang clash