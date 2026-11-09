Tawang Police in Arunachal Pradesh have cautioned tourists and locals against bathing, swimming or disposing of waste in the sacred Gonkhar La Lake, warning that violations will invite immediate fines and legal action.

The warning comes after a tourist allegedly bathed in the lake on November 7 despite knowing that the activity was prohibited, prompting concerns over the impact on the religious sentiments of the local community.

The tourist, identified as Shihbul Hasan, subsequently submitted a handwritten apology to the officer-in-charge of Jang police station on the same day, admitting that he had entered the lake for a bath despite being aware of the restrictions.

In his apology, Hasan expressed regret over his actions and acknowledged that they had hurt the sentiments of local residents. He said he had no intention of disrespecting their faith, traditions or culture and assured the authorities that he would not repeat the act.

In an advisory, Tawang Police highlighted the religious and ecological importance of Gonkhar La Lake, stressing that it should not be treated merely as a tourist attraction.

The police have prohibited swimming, bathing and washing in the lake. Visitors have also been warned against disposing of garbage, plastic, religious offerings, soap or chemicals in and around the waterbody.

The advisory urged tourists to respect local customs and ensure that their activities do not compromise the lake's sanctity or surrounding environment.

The district tourism department had also issued an advisory in August covering several tourist destinations, including Gonkhar La Lake. It asked visitors to avoid littering, follow local instructions and take necessary precautions while travelling to high-altitude locations.

Concerns over tourist behaviour and safety have also surfaced at other lakes in Tawang district. In January, two tourists drowned after entering the frozen Sela Lake, prompting authorities to strengthen safety measures and restrict access to vulnerable areas.

Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo had earlier emphasised the cultural and religious significance of the district's lakes, cautioning visitors against activities that could undermine their sanctity.