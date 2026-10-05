Tawang Tourism Mart to showcase Arunachal's beauty, culture to global audience

Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on October 5 said the state is making preparations to showcase its natural beauty, culture and hospitality to a global audience through the 14th International Tourism Mart (ITM), scheduled to be held in Tawang from October 27 to November 1.

Sona reviewed preparations for the event with representatives of the Union Ministry of Tourism, the state tourism department and officials from Tawang and West Kameng districts.

“We have to be fully prepared to welcome our guests and present the best of the state to the world,” Sona said, stressing the need for close coordination among departments and stakeholders involved in organising the event.

The minister said preparations must go beyond the main venue and cover the entire visitor experience, including accommodation, transportation, logistics, protocol and hospitality.

“Close coordination among all departments concerned and stakeholders is essential to ensure that our guests have a memorable experience,” he said.

The 14th ITM is being jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism and the Arunachal Pradesh government. Delegates from around 20 countries are expected to attend the event.

“We want our guests to experience not only the event but also the warmth, culture and beauty of Arunachal Pradesh,” Sona said, underlining the importance of hospitality and proper arrangements for visiting delegates.

The annual tourism mart is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Tourism aimed at showcasing the tourism potential of the Northeast to domestic and international audiences. It brings together tourism businesses, tour operators, buyers, sellers, media representatives, government agencies and other stakeholders from India and abroad.

For Tawang, hosting the event provides an opportunity to put its mountain landscapes, Buddhist heritage and local culture before a wider international audience.

The district is home to the historic Tawang Monastery and is known for attractions including Sela Pass, Nuranang Falls, high-altitude lakes and the traditional Monpa culture.

The tourism mart is returning to Tawang after more than a decade. The district had earlier hosted the event in 2013.

Sona said the event should also be used by the state and tourism stakeholders to build stronger links with visitors, tour operators and the international travel industry.

“We must work together as one team so that the event is conducted smoothly and our guests carry back a positive and lasting impression of Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.ā