Arunachal CM flags off 2nd Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship in Tawang

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu flagged off the second edition of the Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship on February 12, at the scenic Tawangchu River. Over 100 athletes from India and abroad participated in this high-altitude event, highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s growing role in adventure sports.

In his address, Khandu welcomed participants and commended the Arunachal Olympic Association, Arunachal Kayaking & Canoeing Association (AKCA), and Indian Kayaking & Canoeing Association (IKCA), along with supporting partners, for organising the event. Special recognition was given to Bilquis Mir, India’s first female Olympic jury member in kayaking and canoeing, whose attendance was cited as inspirational for young athletes.

“Her journey is a beacon of hope and determination for our youth. Events like this will produce future Olympians from our state and country,” he said.

The Chief Minister highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s natural rivers, well-suited for kayaking and canoeing. He referenced AKCA's proposal to develop five river basins as training hubs and confirmed that the relevant memorandum has been submitted. Khandu assured that the state government, in coordination with technical experts and IKCA, would establish more training centres to promote the sport.

Khandu noted that both the state and Tawang district kayaking associations were formed only recently, reflecting the transformation in Arunachal Pradesh’s sporting performance over the past decade. “There was a time when Arunachal Pradesh ranked among the lowest in national sporting performance. Today, as per the 38th National Games rankings, we stand second in the Northeast after Manipur,” he said, expressing confidence about further improvement in the upcoming 39th National Games.

He attributed these achievements to leadership at the national level and sustained investments in youth development, sports policy, and infrastructure. The state has won over 1,000 medals at national and international levels in the past ten years. Notable progress was also made in sports such as taekwondo, boxing, weightlifting, judo, and wushu, with a state athlete currently top-ranked in Asia for wushu.

Khandu congratulated kayaking athlete Devi Dada for winning a bronze medal in the Kayak Cross event at the 38th National Games. He emphasised Arunachal Pradesh’s landscapes as ideal for adventure sports, and cited the Mechukha Adventure Festival as a successful example attracting participants from across the country and abroad.

Announcing that the state government has begun officially funding the Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship, Khandu confirmed it as an annual event of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department. He stated efforts would continue to expand the championship through corporate sponsorships and CSR partnerships. “Such international sporting events,” he said, “will boost tourism and economic activities, benefiting local communities and promoting Tawang as a global adventure sports destination.”

The event received support from the Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal, NGO Yuva Arunachal, district administration, and the Tawang Kayaking & Canoeing Association. Dignitaries including Cabinet Minister Kento Jini, district MLAs, Race Director Charanjiv Singh, and AKCA President Dr Joram Aniya were also present.