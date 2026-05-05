Taxi driver from Bengal stabbed to death in Arunachal's Tawang during altercation, accused arrested within hours

A taxi driver from West Bengal was allegedly stabbed to death following a late-night altercation in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, police said on Tuesday, May 5.

The accused, identified as Pema Wangchu (25), a resident of Dungse in Jang, was arrested within hours of the incident in a swift operation carried out by Tawang Police.

According to police sources, the victim, Akash Lama (36), was originally from Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal and had been residing in Tawang for several years. Both the victim and the accused worked as taxi drivers in the region and were reportedly known to each other.

The incident took place on the night of May 4 near the Nehru Market area close to the Post Office in Tawang. CCTV footage collected during the investigation reportedly showed a heated argument between the two men shortly before the stabbing.

Following the incident, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Tasso Kato and Officer-in-Charge of Tawang Police Station Inspector Niyi Angu rushed to the spot under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang. The accused was apprehended in the early hours of May 5.

Police also recovered the alleged murder weapon, a dagger believed to belong to the victim, from the Nehru Market area after an intensive search operation.

A case has been registered at Tawang Police Station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway.

The incident has triggered concern among local residents and members of the transport community in Tawang.