Anto Rukbo, a dedicated teacher from Itanagar, has taken the initiative to form a political party called the Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP) with the aspiration of becoming the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh. Rukbo's decision comes after his previous endeavors in challenging the capital District Commissioner (DC) and raising concerns about the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) fiasco.

Anto Rukbo gained attention for his vocal stance against the compromised examinations conducted by the APPSC, which led to the leakage of question papers. He even faced the DC in front of the media, demanding a debate to address the issues surrounding the APPSC. With the formation of the Arunachal Democratic Party, Rukbo aims to tackle these challenges head-on.

The selection of the party's name, Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP), reflects the commitment to democratic values and the aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. The ADP aims to bring about significant changes in the state, particularly in repealing the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (APUAPA) and addressing the 13-point demands raised by the People's Action for National Justice and Social Change (PANAJSC).

As a basic English grammar teacher, Rukbo is stepping into the realm of politics with a clear vision and determination to make a difference. He believes that establishing a political party in India is a straightforward process, requiring the submission of signatures from 100 individuals and a demand draft of Rs 1000/- to the election office. Rukbo's announcement of the ADP marks the beginning of a new chapter in his journey to bring positive change to Arunachal Pradesh.