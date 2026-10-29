Arunachal Pradesh cricketer Techi Doria has become the first player from the state to score 150 runs in a Ranji Trophy innings, smashing 160 against Manipur in the ongoing 2026-27 season.

Doria’s knock came in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group match at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground B in Motera, Ahmedabad, being played from October 26 to 29. Batting in the second innings, he scored 160 off 292 deliveries, hitting 17 fours and four sixes to anchor Arunachal Pradesh’s innings.

The achievement marks a significant milestone for cricket in Arunachal Pradesh, with Doria continuing to make his mark in domestic competitions.

The cricketer had earlier scripted history in September 2018 when he became the first player from Arunachal Pradesh to score a century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He struck 122 off 149 balls against Sikkim at Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara, helping his team post 306 for four and secure a 49-run victory. Contemporary media reports also described him as the first cricketer from the Northeast to achieve the feat.

Doria’s career has extended beyond domestic cricket. In 2024, he became the first cricketer from Arunachal Pradesh to secure a contract with Wolverhampton Cricket Club in England, where he played in the Birmingham and District Premier League. He has also represented the North East Zone in the Duleep Trophy.

Beyond his playing career, Doria has contributed to grassroots cricket development. He founded the Doria Cricket Academy in 2016 and has provided free coaching to aspiring young players, helping nurture cricketing talent in the state.

His latest innings against Manipur adds another landmark to a career that has helped raise the profile of Arunachal Pradesh cricket.

Arunachal Pradesh are scheduled to face Mizoram in their next Ranji Trophy fixture on November 2.

