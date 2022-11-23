Amid tension on the Assam-Meghalaya border, tension flared on the Assam-Nagaland border on November 23 after Nagaland Police carried out an anti-encroachment drive on several houses and shops falling under Assam jurisdiction.

As per reports, the locals claimed that the anti-encroachment drive was carried out by Nagaland police in Bihubar of Nazira of Assam which destroyed several houses.

Following the encroachment drive, there is an atmosphere of tension in the area.

Notably, on November 22, a tense situation prevailed in West Karbi Anglong when Assam police and a team of forest officials crossed the Meghalaya border while chasing a smuggled timber-laden truck after being intercepted by the forest guards.

Following the chase, the team entered Mukroh village, West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, bordering Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

A huge crowd allegedly gheraoed the police team holding sharp weapons in their hands following which the police team then allegedly opened fire in self-defence which resulted in 6 people's death including one Assam forest guard.

Since the incident sparked outrage, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was deployed outside Assam House in Shillong to prevent any untoward incident.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma condemned the act of Assam Police and forest guards and initiated all steps to ‘ensure justice and action was taken against all those responsible for the act’.

The CM also remarked that following the incident all festivals in Meghalaya including the Cherry Blossom Festival have been cancelled and the government has decided to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the kin of the departed.