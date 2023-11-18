The situation turned tense in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district after a firing incident was reported on Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred at Kharsang area of Changlang.

According to preliminary reports, three youths who were out for hunting were shot at by Assam Rifles after one of the youth fired. Among the three, a youth named Limong Lungri suffered gunshot wound on his leg. In the ensuing firing, one of the Assam Rifles jawan suffered a gun shot wound and is stated to be in serious condition.

The Assam Rifles were encamped in the forest of Pangchun village in Kharsang for area domination.

The Assam Rifles responded by hearing the sound of gunfire from a young man who was out hunting, mistaking him to be a militant after hearing gunshots.

Following the incident, locals surrounded the Assam Rifles camp in Kharsang and protested against Assam Rifles

Meanwhile, right after the firing incident, locals gathered at Kharsang Police Station. Heavy security has been deployed to bring the situation under control, sources said.

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