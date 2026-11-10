A proposal to establish a 1,200-acre Field Ammunition Depot at Mepsoro village under Toru Circle in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district has triggered opposition among local residents and communities in nearby settlements.

The proposed project has raised concerns over public safety, land acquisition and its potential impact on surrounding villages.

Residents and groups opposing the project are seeking transparency and clarity from the Indian Army and the district administration regarding the proposed facility.

A joint land survey was scheduled for November 10, 2026, with the Deputy Commissioner, district officials, Army representatives, police personnel and local leaders expected to be present.

Residents have urged the authorities to hear their objections and address their concerns before proceeding with further steps.

The local community has also sought clarification from the Army on the purpose of the proposed depot, safety arrangements for nearby settlements and its possible impact on residents.

The proposed facility has become a point of concern in Mepsoro and neighbouring areas, with residents seeking greater consultation and information before any decision on the project is taken.

