Thai investors eye Arunachal’s agro and food processing opportunities

Arunachal Pradesh is actively courting Thai investors to expand its food processing and agro-based industries, offering large tracts of land and financial incentives.

A delegation of entrepreneurs from the northeastern Indian state met the India–Thai Chamber of Commerce (ITCC) on October 20 to present investment opportunities in the Mega Food Park and tourism sectors. Likha Maaj, lead promoter of the Mega Food Park project, offered 50 acres of land for establishing food processing units and highlighted the state’s investor-friendly policies, including power subsidies, GST reimbursements, and other incentives under the Industrial Policy led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh, often called the “Fruit Bowl of India,” has significant potential for fruit-based and agro-processing industries, Maaj emphasised, noting the abundance of raw materials and the state’s strategic approach to industrial development.

ITCC Vice President Biren Surendra Parikh responded positively, requesting a detailed project report on investment prospects. Thai investors also showed interest in Arunachal Pradesh’s tourism sector, citing its natural landscapes, biodiversity, and favourable climate.

Promoter Tony Pertin, representing Norphel Winery, presented samples of locally produced fruit-based wines, highlighting opportunities in value-added products and potential trade linkages with Thailand.

The meeting concluded with optimism for deeper economic collaboration between Arunachal Pradesh and Thai businesses, focusing on food processing, agro-industrial development, and tourism growth.

The delegation included Chau Myaseng C Thoomten, Trade Development Officer and Deputy General Manager of APIDFCL, who underscored the state’s strengths in agri-allied industries and tourism.